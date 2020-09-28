Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Deutsche Lufthansa (LHA)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR: LHA):

9/25/2020 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €4.60 ($5.41) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

9/24/2020 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €6.50 ($7.65) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

9/23/2020 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €5.00 ($5.88) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

9/23/2020 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €6.00 ($7.06) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

9/22/2020 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €6.50 ($7.65) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

9/21/2020 – Deutsche Lufthansa had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

9/2/2020 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €5.85 ($6.88) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

9/1/2020 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €4.50 ($5.29) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/26/2020 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €4.50 ($5.29) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/21/2020 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €6.50 ($7.65) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/20/2020 – Deutsche Lufthansa had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

8/20/2020 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €6.80 ($8.00) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/17/2020 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €10.00 ($11.76) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/14/2020 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €4.30 ($5.06) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/10/2020 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €5.85 ($6.88) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/7/2020 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €6.50 ($7.65) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/7/2020 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €4.30 ($5.06) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/6/2020 – Deutsche Lufthansa had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

8/6/2020 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €5.70 ($6.71) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/6/2020 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €6.10 ($7.18) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/6/2020 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €7.50 ($8.82) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/4/2020 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €10.00 ($11.76) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/3/2020 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €5.85 ($6.88) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of LHA traded down €0.24 ($0.28) on Monday, reaching €7.05 ($8.29). 9,111,530 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €8.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €8.78. Deutsche Lufthansa AG has a 52-week low of €7.02 ($8.26) and a 52-week high of €17.95 ($21.12). The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion and a PE ratio of -1.47.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Network Airlines, Eurowings, and Aviation Services. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 287 destinations in 86 countries. The Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 197 destinations in 62 countries.

Read More: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.