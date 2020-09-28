Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Methanex (MEOH)

Methanex (NASDAQ: MEOH) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

9/24/2020 – Methanex was given a new $17.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

9/21/2020 – Methanex was given a new $30.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/18/2020 – Methanex was given a new $17.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

9/8/2020 – Methanex was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $21.00.

9/1/2020 – Methanex was given a new $17.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/28/2020 – Methanex had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $25.00 to $28.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/26/2020 – Methanex was given a new $17.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/12/2020 – Methanex was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/11/2020 – Methanex had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock.

8/3/2020 – Methanex was given a new $21.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

MEOH traded up $1.49 on Monday, reaching $23.75. The company had a trading volume of 24,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,727. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.29 and a 200-day moving average of $18.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.53 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Methanex Co. has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $42.19.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.20. Methanex had a negative net margin of 1.66% and a negative return on equity of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $512.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Methanex’s revenue was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Methanex Co. will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. This is an increase from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.13%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Methanex by 473.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Methanex by 37.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,871 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Methanex during the second quarter valued at about $218,000. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in Methanex by 2,467.7% during the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 11,221 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 10,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Methanex during the second quarter valued at about $271,000. 58.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

