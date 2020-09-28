Analysts Set Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:APLS) PT at $50.14

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:APLS) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.14.

A number of research firms have issued reports on APLS. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 5,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $154,800.00. Also, insider Federico Grossi sold 850 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.43, for a total value of $27,565.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,953.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,050 shares of company stock worth $527,682 over the last 90 days. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. 80.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ APLS traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,392. The company has a current ratio of 14.72, a quick ratio of 14.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.39. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $16.85 and a twelve month high of $45.04.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by ($0.23). As a group, research analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -7.02 EPS for the current year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is APL-2 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin and warm antibody autoimmune hemolytic anemia diseases, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat four types of glomerular diseases, such as C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

