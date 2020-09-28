Analysts Set Basf Se (ETR:BAS) PT at €53.94

Basf Se (ETR:BAS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €53.87 ($63.37).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BAS shares. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on Basf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th.

Shares of Basf stock traded down €0.45 ($0.53) during trading on Friday, hitting €49.53 ($58.27). 2,993,242 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,920,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.95, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Basf has a 1 year low of €37.36 ($43.95) and a 1 year high of €72.17 ($84.91). The stock has a market capitalization of $45.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €51.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of €48.62.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

