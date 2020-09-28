Analysts Set Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) Price Target at $20.40

Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.89.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist upped their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. TheStreet upgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 8th.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 63.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,829,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,427,000 after acquiring an additional 4,217,034 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 3.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,548,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,535,000 after buying an additional 397,355 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 113.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,148,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,426,000 after buying an additional 4,322,416 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 77.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,513,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,949,000 after buying an additional 1,966,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 24.0% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,443,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,027,000 after buying an additional 861,326 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.25. 84,335 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,321,383. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.98 and a 200 day moving average of $15.28. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.08 and a fifty-two week high of $29.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 10.72, a current ratio of 10.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.13). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 33.51% and a return on equity of 4.15%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 146.03%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.