Analysts Set G4S/ADR (OTCMKTS:GFSZY) Price Target at $13.00

Shares of G4S/ADR (OTCMKTS:GFSZY) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of G4S/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of G4S/ADR in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised G4S/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of G4S/ADR in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded G4S/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th.

Shares of G4S/ADR stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,502. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.98, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.97 and a 200 day moving average of $7.52. G4S/ADR has a 12 month low of $4.29 and a 12 month high of $14.86.

G4S plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides security and related services in Africa, the Americas, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers software tools, including evidence based risk assessment, incident management, and travel advisory systems, such as RISK360; and proprietary security systems comprising symmetry connect access control and visitor management systems.

