Analysts Set Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) PT at $9.31

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.31.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NDLS shares. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Noodles & Co in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Noodles & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Noodles & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Noodles & Co from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Noodles & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

In related news, insider Holdings Ll Catterton-Noodles sold 1,435,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total value of $11,264,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Noodles & Co by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,095,743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,829,000 after purchasing an additional 699,571 shares during the last quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Noodles & Co by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 2,199,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,358,000 after purchasing an additional 274,057 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Noodles & Co by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,073,208 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,765,000 after purchasing an additional 5,413 shares during the last quarter. Rip Road Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Noodles & Co by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Rip Road Capital Partners LP now owns 1,400,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,597,000 after purchasing an additional 73,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Noodles & Co by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,057,204 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,396,000 after purchasing an additional 75,090 shares during the last quarter. 69.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NDLS traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.18. 14,392 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 399,835. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.71 million, a P/E ratio of -19.24 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.11. Noodles & Co has a 52-week low of $3.14 and a 52-week high of $9.31.

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $80.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.61 million. Noodles & Co had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 10.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Noodles & Co will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of January 1, 2019, the company operated 394 company-owned and 65 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

