Analysts Set Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Target Price at $255.50

Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $262.25.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $326.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Pool from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Pool from $258.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th.

In other news, CFO Mark W. Joslin sold 265 shares of Pool stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.00, for a total value of $82,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 120,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,394,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hart Melanie Housey sold 1,027 shares of Pool stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.39, for a total value of $347,526.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,488,462.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,793 shares of company stock valued at $18,396,927 in the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Pool in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Pool during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Pool during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pool during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Pool during the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ POOL traded up $10.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $325.17. The company had a trading volume of 10,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,427. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $316.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $258.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.06. Pool has a 12 month low of $160.35 and a 12 month high of $342.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.90 and a beta of 0.87.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 69.72% and a net margin of 8.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.22 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Pool will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

