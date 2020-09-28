Analysts Set RealReal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL) Target Price at $17.24

Shares of RealReal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.24.
REAL has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on RealReal in a report on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on RealReal from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on RealReal from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of RealReal in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.
In other RealReal news, CTO Fredrik Bjork sold 113,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $2,045,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 237,663 shares in the company, valued at $4,277,934. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 135,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $1,991,743.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,436,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,179,015.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 523,367 shares of company stock valued at $8,268,722 over the last 90 days. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
NASDAQ REAL traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $15.36. The stock had a trading volume of 786,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,060,305. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.41. RealReal has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $24.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 3.69.
RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $57.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.64 million. RealReal had a negative net margin of 40.78% and a negative return on equity of 38.60%. RealReal’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RealReal will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.
RealReal Company Profile
