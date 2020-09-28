Analysts Set RealReal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL) Target Price at $17.24

Shares of RealReal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.24.

REAL has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on RealReal in a report on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on RealReal from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on RealReal from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of RealReal in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

In other RealReal news, CTO Fredrik Bjork sold 113,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $2,045,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 237,663 shares in the company, valued at $4,277,934. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 135,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $1,991,743.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,436,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,179,015.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 523,367 shares of company stock valued at $8,268,722 over the last 90 days. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REAL. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of RealReal by 206.5% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of RealReal by 116,566.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 6,994 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of RealReal by 142.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of RealReal by 27.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of RealReal by 89.2% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ REAL traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $15.36. The stock had a trading volume of 786,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,060,305. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.41. RealReal has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $24.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 3.69.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $57.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.64 million. RealReal had a negative net margin of 40.78% and a negative return on equity of 38.60%. RealReal’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RealReal will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

