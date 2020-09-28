Analysts Set Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVA) Target Price at $26.33

Shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.70.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BofA Securities raised shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th.

NASDAQ:NOVA traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.79. 79,370 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 837,584. Sunnova Energy International has a 12-month low of $6.12 and a 12-month high of $29.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.73.

Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $42.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.32 million.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider Robert Lawrence Lane purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $49,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director C Park Shaper sold 71,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total transaction of $1,874,603.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,770,026 shares of company stock worth $330,764,717.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in Sunnova Energy International by 30.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,298 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 126.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,704,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,161,000 after buying an additional 952,995 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the first quarter valued at $124,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 121.7% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 10,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 224.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 25,013 shares during the last quarter.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Sunnova Energy Corporation that provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the Northern Mariana Islands. Its services include operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, onsite power optimization, and diagnostics.

