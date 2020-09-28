Analysts Set TORC Oil and Gas Ltd (TSE:TOG) Price Target at C$2.88

TORC Oil and Gas Ltd (TSE:TOG) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$2.88.

TOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of TORC Oil and Gas from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of TORC Oil and Gas from C$2.00 to C$2.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. ATB Capital raised shares of TORC Oil and Gas from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Raymond James set a C$2.00 price objective on shares of TORC Oil and Gas and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of TORC Oil and Gas from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a research note on Friday, July 10th.

TSE TOG traded up C$0.09 on Wednesday, hitting C$1.54. 758,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,653,925. The company has a market cap of $322.55 million and a PE ratio of -0.34. TORC Oil and Gas has a 12 month low of C$0.41 and a 12 month high of C$4.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.75 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.69.

TORC Oil and Gas (TSE:TOG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.15) by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$47.57 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that TORC Oil and Gas will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

TORC Oil and Gas Company Profile

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company's principal properties are located in the southeast Saskatchewan area. TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

