Analyzing Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) & The Goldfield (NASDAQ:GV)

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) and The Goldfield (NYSE:GV) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Aegion and The Goldfield’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aegion -0.55% 7.98% 3.47% The Goldfield 4.45% 12.08% 5.73%

Aegion has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Goldfield has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Aegion and The Goldfield, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aegion 0 2 0 0 2.00 The Goldfield 0 0 0 0 N/A

Aegion currently has a consensus price target of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 65.11%. Given Aegion’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Aegion is more favorable than The Goldfield.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Aegion and The Goldfield’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aegion $1.21 billion 0.35 -$20.89 million $1.21 11.51 The Goldfield $180.65 million 0.57 $6.73 million N/A N/A

The Goldfield has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Aegion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.9% of Aegion shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.9% of The Goldfield shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of Aegion shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.2% of The Goldfield shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

The Goldfield beats Aegion on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aegion

Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Corrosion Protection, and Energy Services. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil and natural gas companies. Its solutions include rehabilitation of water and wastewater pipelines; fusible polyvinyl chloride products for rehabilitation; fiber reinforced polymer systems for rehabilitation and strengthening; cathodic protection for corrosion engineering control and infrastructure rehabilitation; pipe coatings for corrosion and thermal control and prevention; thermoplastic pipe lining for corrosion control, abrasion protection, and pipeline rehabilitation; and construction and maintenance of oil and gas facilities. The company serves municipal, state, and federal governments, as well as corporate customers in various industries, including energy, oil and gas, refinery, mining, general and industrial construction, infrastructure, water and wastewater, pipelines, transportation, utilities, maritime, and defense. Aegion Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

About The Goldfield

The Goldfield Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical infrastructure construction services primarily to electric utilities and industrial customers in Southeast and mid-Atlantic regions of the United States and Texas. It also offers electrical contracting services, including the construction of transmission lines, distribution systems, drilled pier foundations, substations, and other electrical services. In addition, the company is involved in the acquisition, development, management, and disposition of detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums in Brevard County, Florida. The Goldfield Corporation was founded in 1906 and is based in Melbourne, Florida.

