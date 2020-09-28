Analyzing American Tower (NYSE:AMT) and Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM)

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) and Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.6% of American Tower shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.5% of Iron Mountain shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of American Tower shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Iron Mountain shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares American Tower and Iron Mountain’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Tower $7.58 billion 14.02 $1.89 billion $7.73 30.99 Iron Mountain $4.26 billion 1.81 $267.38 million $2.29 11.69

American Tower has higher revenue and earnings than Iron Mountain. Iron Mountain is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Tower, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for American Tower and Iron Mountain, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Tower 0 3 11 0 2.79 Iron Mountain 1 1 2 0 2.25

American Tower presently has a consensus price target of $272.67, suggesting a potential upside of 13.82%. Iron Mountain has a consensus price target of $33.00, suggesting a potential upside of 23.27%. Given Iron Mountain’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Iron Mountain is more favorable than American Tower.

Volatility and Risk

American Tower has a beta of 0.38, suggesting that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Iron Mountain has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares American Tower and Iron Mountain’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Tower 24.70% 39.62% 4.68% Iron Mountain 4.82% 21.19% 1.96%

Dividends

American Tower pays an annual dividend of $4.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Iron Mountain pays an annual dividend of $2.47 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.2%. American Tower pays out 56.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Iron Mountain pays out 107.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. American Tower has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years and Iron Mountain has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

American Tower beats Iron Mountain on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts. Providing solutions that include information management, digital transformation, secure storage, secure destruction, as well as data centers, cloud services and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps customers lower cost and risk, comply with regulations, recover from disaster, and enable a more digital way of working.

