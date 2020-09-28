Analyzing Ashford (AINC) and Its Peers

Ashford (NYSE: AINC) is one of 44 publicly-traded companies in the “Management consulting services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Ashford to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Ashford and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ashford -58.25% -88.48% 7.00% Ashford Competitors -63.35% -79.08% -11.78%

This table compares Ashford and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ashford $291.25 million -$13.85 million 0.84 Ashford Competitors $1.55 billion $102.66 million 21.20

Ashford’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Ashford. Ashford is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.7% of Ashford shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.4% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 62.5% of Ashford shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.4% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ashford and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ashford 0 0 0 0 N/A Ashford Competitors 249 660 847 48 2.38

As a group, “Management consulting services” companies have a potential upside of 33.95%. Given Ashford’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ashford has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Volatility & Risk

Ashford has a beta of 2.5, meaning that its share price is 150% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ashford’s peers have a beta of 2.41, meaning that their average share price is 141% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ashford peers beat Ashford on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Ashford Company Profile

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc.(AMEX:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. as of November 5, 2019.

