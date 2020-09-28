Analyzing ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) and Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD)

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) and Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares ClearPoint Neuro and Utah Medical Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ClearPoint Neuro -55.27% -176.52% -36.06% Utah Medical Products 28.44% 12.38% 11.35%

ClearPoint Neuro has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Utah Medical Products has a beta of 0.33, suggesting that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ClearPoint Neuro and Utah Medical Products’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ClearPoint Neuro $11.22 million 7.68 -$5.54 million ($0.42) -13.05 Utah Medical Products $46.90 million 6.30 $14.73 million N/A N/A

Utah Medical Products has higher revenue and earnings than ClearPoint Neuro.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.3% of ClearPoint Neuro shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.0% of Utah Medical Products shares are held by institutional investors. 9.2% of ClearPoint Neuro shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of Utah Medical Products shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for ClearPoint Neuro and Utah Medical Products, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ClearPoint Neuro 0 0 1 0 3.00 Utah Medical Products 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Utah Medical Products beats ClearPoint Neuro on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ClearPoint Neuro

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain and heart under direct, and intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. It offers ClearPoint system, a neuro-navigation system designed for insertion of catheters, electrodes, and laser fibers to treat various neurological diseases and conditions, as well as for performing biopsies. In addition, the company's product pipeline includes ClearTrace system, a product candidate designed to allow catheter-based minimally invasive procedures in the heart to be performed in an MRI suite. The company has a license agreements with The Johns Hopkins University; development agreement with Mayo Clinic to design and develop MRI-guided therapies for stroke; and a collaborative license and co-development agreement with Clinical Laserthermia Systems AB. The company was formerly known as MRI Interventions, Inc. and changed its name to ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. in February 2020. ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Utah Medical Products

Utah Medical Products, Inc. develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD, an infant respiratory hood; and DELTRAN PLUS, a blood pressure monitoring system. It also provides umbilical vessel catheters; DIALY-NATE, a disposable peritoneal dialysis set; PALA-NATE, a silicone oral protection device; URI-CATH, a urinary drainage system; MYELO-NATE, a lumbar sampling kit; and HEMO-NATE, a disposable filter. In addition, the company offers LETZ system to excise cervical intraepithelial neoplasia; FINESSE+ generators; loop, ball, and needle electrodes; FILTRESSE evacuators; other specialty electrodes and supplies, and gynecologic tools; Femcare trocars and cannulae; Femcare laparoscopic instruments and accessories; and EPITOME, an electrosurgical scalpel. Further, it provides FILSHIE CLIP system, a female surgical contraception; PATHFINDER PLUS, an endoscopic irrigation device; suprapubic catheterization; LIBERTY system to treat and control urinary incontinence in women; ENDOCURETTE, a curette for uterine endometrial tissue sampling; TVUS/HSG-Cath to assess abnormal or dysfunctional uterine bleeding and other suspected abnormalities of the uterus; and LUMIN to manipulate the uterus in laparoscopic procedures. Additionally, the company offers DELTRAN, a disposable pressure transducer; and pressure monitoring accessories, components, and other molded parts. It markets its products to neonatal intensive care unit, labor and delivery department, women's health center in hospitals, outpatient clinics, and physician's offices. The company sells its products through customer service and sales force, independent consultants, and independent manufacturer representatives. Utah Medical Products, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Midvale, Utah.

