Analyzing Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) and Alexander & Baldwin (NASDAQ:ALEX)

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) and Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Alexander & Baldwin has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gladstone Land has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Alexander & Baldwin and Gladstone Land’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alexander & Baldwin -12.27% 0.73% 0.39% Gladstone Land 9.09% 1.66% 0.58%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Alexander & Baldwin and Gladstone Land, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alexander & Baldwin 0 1 0 0 2.00 Gladstone Land 0 1 5 0 2.83

Alexander & Baldwin currently has a consensus price target of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 95.38%. Gladstone Land has a consensus price target of $16.48, suggesting a potential upside of 8.14%. Given Alexander & Baldwin’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Alexander & Baldwin is more favorable than Gladstone Land.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.3% of Alexander & Baldwin shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.0% of Gladstone Land shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Alexander & Baldwin shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of Gladstone Land shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Alexander & Baldwin and Gladstone Land’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alexander & Baldwin $435.20 million 1.87 -$36.40 million N/A N/A Gladstone Land $40.69 million 8.25 $1.74 million $0.57 26.74

Gladstone Land has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Alexander & Baldwin.

Summary

Gladstone Land beats Alexander & Baldwin on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. is Hawai`i's premier commercial real estate company and the state's foremost owner of grocery-anchored retail centers. A&B is a fully integrated real estate investment trust and owns, operates and manages approximately 3.5 million square feet of primarily retail and industrial space in Hawai`i, and is a major landowner in the state. A&B's interests extend beyond commercial real estate into renewable energy and land stewardship. A&B is also a construction materials company and paving contractor in Hawai`i. Over its nearly 150-year history, A&B has evolved with the state's economy and played a lead role in the development of the agricultural, transportation, tourism, construction and real estate industries.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Gladstone Land is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust that invests in farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S., which it leases to unrelated third-party farmer-tenants. The Company reports the current fair value of its farmland on a quarterly basis; as of December 31, 2018, its estimated net asset value was $12.88 per share. Gladstone Land currently owns 86 farms, comprised of 73,900 acres in 10 different states across the U.S., valued at approximately $620 million. Its acreage is predominantly concentrated in locations where its tenants are able to grow fresh produce annual row crops, such as berries and vegetables, which are generally planted and harvested annually; as well as permanent crops, such as almonds, blueberries, and pistachios, which are generally planted every 10 to 20-plus years. The Company may also acquire property related to farming, such as cooling facilities, processing buildings, packaging facilities, and distribution centers. Gladstone Land pays monthly distributions to its stockholders and has paid 72 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock since its initial public offering in January 2013. The current per-share distribution rate on its common stock is $0.04445 per month, or $0.5334 per year.

