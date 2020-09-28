Analyzing Golden Minerals (AUMN) and Its Rivals

Golden Minerals (NYSE: AUMN) is one of 67 public companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Golden Minerals to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.3% of Golden Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.2% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of Golden Minerals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Golden Minerals and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Golden Minerals $7.73 million -$5.39 million -8.22 Golden Minerals Competitors $1.34 billion $120.69 million 16.31

Golden Minerals’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Golden Minerals. Golden Minerals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Golden Minerals and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Golden Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A Golden Minerals Competitors 727 2792 2578 92 2.33

As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 20.92%. Given Golden Minerals’ peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Golden Minerals has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Volatility & Risk

Golden Minerals has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Golden Minerals’ peers have a beta of 1.00, indicating that their average share price is 0% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Golden Minerals and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golden Minerals -99.95% -143.29% -53.97% Golden Minerals Competitors -13.82% -11.15% -1.28%

Summary

Golden Minerals peers beat Golden Minerals on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About Golden Minerals

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration and development company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the El Quevar advanced exploration silver property in the province of Salta, Argentina; a 100% interest in the VelardeÃ±a and Chicago precious metals mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants in the State of Durango, Mexico; and a diversified portfolio of precious metals and other mineral exploration properties located primarily in Mexico. The company was formerly known as Apex Silver Mines Limited and changed its name to Golden Minerals Company in March 2009 as a result of reorganization. Golden Minerals Company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Golden, Colorado.

