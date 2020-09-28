Analyzing Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) & Brinx Resources (NYSE:BNXR)

Brinx Resources (OTCMKTS:BNXR) and Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Brinx Resources alerts:

This table compares Brinx Resources and Matador Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brinx Resources N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Matador Resources $983.67 million 1.00 $87.78 million $1.20 7.01

Matador Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Brinx Resources.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.1% of Matador Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.4% of Matador Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Brinx Resources has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Matador Resources has a beta of 4.8, meaning that its share price is 380% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Brinx Resources and Matador Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brinx Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Matador Resources 0 6 12 0 2.67

Matador Resources has a consensus price target of $13.22, suggesting a potential upside of 57.20%. Given Matador Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Matador Resources is more favorable than Brinx Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Brinx Resources and Matador Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brinx Resources N/A N/A N/A Matador Resources -15.93% 5.30% 2.55%

Summary

Matador Resources beats Brinx Resources on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brinx Resources

Brinx Resources Ltd., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in Oklahoma and California, the United States. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas. It also operates the Eagle Ford shale play in South Texas; and the Haynesville shale and Cotton Valley plays in Northwest Louisiana and East Texas. In addition, the company conducts midstream operations in support of its exploration, development, and production operations; provides natural gas processing and oil transportation services; and offers oil, natural gas, and salt water gathering services, as well as salt water disposal services to third parties. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated total proved oil and natural gas reserves were 215.3 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 123.4 million stock tank barrels of oil and 551.5 billion cubic feet of natural gas. The company was formerly known as Matador Holdco, Inc. and changed its name to Matador Resources Company in August 2011. Matador Resources Company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Brinx Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinx Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.