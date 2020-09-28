Anavex Life Sciences Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Anavex Life Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:AVXL) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 3,134 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 280% compared to the average volume of 824 call options.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 5,647 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 36,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 15,456 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 863.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 20,963 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 203.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,078 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 163,230 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168 shares during the period. 19.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AVXL. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Anavex Life Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.42.

NASDAQ AVXL traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.46. The company had a trading volume of 21,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,909. The stock has a market cap of $232.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.89. Anavex Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $6.31.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Anavex Life Sciences will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

About Anavex Life Sciences

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase II clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat Rett syndrome, epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

