Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SHTDY) Short Interest Down 99.5% in September

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SHTDY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.5% from the August 31st total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
SHTDY stock opened at $10.61 on Monday. Anhui Conch Cement has a twelve month low of $9.11 and a twelve month high of $19.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.01.
About Anhui Conch Cement
Featured Story: Capital Gains
