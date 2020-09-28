Ankr Achieves Market Cap of $39.23 Million (ANKR)

Ankr (CURRENCY:ANKR) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. Ankr has a market cap of $39.23 million and approximately $12.79 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ankr token can now be purchased for about $0.0067 or 0.00000062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin, Coinone, Bithumb and Coinall. During the last seven days, Ankr has traded up 8.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001432 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00042437 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005211 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006813 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $506.38 or 0.04628309 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009151 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00056921 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00033420 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002114 BTC.

About Ankr

ANKR is a token. It was first traded on February 21st, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,829,566,044 tokens. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com . Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ankr is medium.com/ankr-network

Buying and Selling Ankr

Ankr can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, Coinsuper, IDEX, Bittrex, Bitinka, CoinExchange, Coinall, Bilaxy, Upbit, Bgogo, KuCoin, BitMax, Huobi Korea, ABCC, Binance DEX, Sistemkoin, Hotbit and Coinone. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ankr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

