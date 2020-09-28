ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:NLY)

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 52,903 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 370% compared to the typical volume of 11,255 call options.

Shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.44. 20,313,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,509,494. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $10.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.65.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a negative net margin of 74.09% and a positive return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $398.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.83%. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NLY. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 235.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,279 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 8,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NLY. TheStreet raised shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.25 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.78.

About ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

