ANON Hits Market Cap of $23,936.05 (ANON)

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 27th. ANON has a total market capitalization of $23,936.05 and $15.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ANON has traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar. One ANON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009218 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00099545 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.17 or 0.00241064 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00039659 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $171.44 or 0.01579486 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000246 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.32 or 0.00196408 BTC.

ANON Coin Profile

ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. ANON’s official website is www.anonfork.io . The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON

ANON Coin Trading

ANON can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ANON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ANON using one of the exchanges listed above.

