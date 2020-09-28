Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Anterix from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Anterix from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anterix from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.40.

ATEX opened at $34.28 on Thursday. Anterix has a twelve month low of $29.38 and a twelve month high of $57.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.23.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.26 million. Anterix had a negative net margin of 3,174.40% and a negative return on equity of 17.41%. Equities analysts predict that Anterix will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Timothy Gray sold 3,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total value of $143,033.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,462 shares in the company, valued at $2,633,646.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 8,162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total value of $364,759.78. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 83,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,724,017.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,060 shares of company stock worth $2,371,043 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Anterix during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Anterix during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Anterix in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Anterix by 361.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Anterix by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

Anterix Company Profile

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on enabling private broadband connectivity for critical infrastructure and enterprise businesses. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

