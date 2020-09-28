Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an underweight rating and a $4.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock.

AM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James reissued a hold rating on shares of Antero Midstream in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Antero Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Antero Midstream in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Antero Midstream from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Antero Midstream from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.89.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

AM opened at $5.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 3.67. Antero Midstream has a 52 week low of $1.69 and a 52 week high of $8.45.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $219.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.87 million. Antero Midstream had a positive return on equity of 20.02% and a negative net margin of 78.04%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Antero Midstream will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Paul M. Rady sold 8,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total value of $46,440,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Antero Midstream by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 70,978,456 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $149,054,000 after buying an additional 7,235,375 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 10.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,805,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $152,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920,461 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the second quarter worth $88,127,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 7.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,796,292 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $18,472,000 after purchasing an additional 581,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the second quarter worth $38,487,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.60% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates midstream energy assets servicing rich gas production in North America. It owns and operates an integrated system of natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins.

Further Reading: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.