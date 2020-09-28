Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Upgraded at Northland Securities

Northland Securities upgraded shares of Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Northland Securities currently has $6.90 target price on the oil and natural gas company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $5.80.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James restated a sell rating on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $1.75 to $2.50 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.01.

AR stock opened at $2.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $797.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 4.78. Antero Resources has a one year low of $0.64 and a one year high of $4.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $484.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.90 million. Antero Resources had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 55.84%. The company’s revenue was down 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Antero Resources will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AR. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 360.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 59,387 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 46,495 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 208.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 174,679 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 118,015 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 416,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 265,773 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 64,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 486,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; 125,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and 209,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

