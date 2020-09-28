Antibe Therapeutics (CVE:ATE) Given a C$1.00 Price Target at Maxim Group

Maxim Group set a C$1.00 target price on Antibe Therapeutics (CVE:ATE) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Brookline Capital Management reissued a buy rating on shares of Antibe Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity set a C$1.50 target price on shares of Antibe Therapeutics and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a report on Monday, August 17th.

Antibe Therapeutics stock opened at C$0.36 on Thursday. Antibe Therapeutics has a 52 week low of C$0.33 and a 52 week high of C$0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $109.70 million and a P/E ratio of -4.93.

Antibe Therapeutics (CVE:ATE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 24th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$1.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.25 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Antibe Therapeutics will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel Marcel Legault bought 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.34 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$127,500. Also, Director John Lawrence Wallace purchased 71,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.37 per share, with a total value of C$26,455.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 348,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$128,859.90. Insiders purchased 229,000 shares of company stock valued at $80,305 over the last quarter.

About Antibe Therapeutics

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical development company, originates, develops, and out-licenses patent protected pharmaceuticals in Canada, Europe, and the United States. Its drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs. The company's lead compound is ATB-346, a hydrogen sulfide-releasing derivative of naproxen for treating rheumatoid arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, and general pain reduction, which has completed Phase IIB gastrointestinal safety study.

