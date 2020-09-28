Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) Research Coverage Started at Maxim Group

Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

ATBPF has been the subject of several other reports. reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Antibe Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Antibe Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They set a buy rating and a $1.50 target price for the company. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $1.40 target price on shares of Antibe Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATBPF opened at $0.27 on Thursday. Antibe Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.34 million, a P/E ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.30.

Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.89 million for the quarter. Antibe Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 167.73% and a negative net margin of 246.17%.

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical development company, originates, develops, and out-licenses patent protected pharmaceuticals in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.

