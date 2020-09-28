Apollo Currency (APL) 1-Day Volume Reaches $563,789.00

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, BitMart and CoinBene. Apollo Currency has a total market cap of $12.29 million and approximately $563,789.00 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Apollo Currency has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00006157 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00019975 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00014585 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002657 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

Apollo Currency (CRYPTO:APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 14,685,096,531 coins. The official website for Apollo Currency is www.apollocurrency.com . Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

Apollo Currency can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, BitMart and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

