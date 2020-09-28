Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AINV. ValuEngine downgraded Apollo Investment from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Apollo Investment from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.54.

AINV opened at $8.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $534.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.73. Apollo Investment has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $18.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The asset manager reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $56.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.44 million. Apollo Investment had a positive return on equity of 12.38% and a negative net margin of 51.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Apollo Investment will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 18th. Apollo Investment’s payout ratio is 57.41%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,781,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Investment during the second quarter valued at about $1,903,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 447.2% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 166,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 135,900 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Investment during the second quarter valued at about $1,110,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Investment during the first quarter valued at about $724,000. Institutional investors own 34.41% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Investment Company Profile

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

