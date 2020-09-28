Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on APLT. ValuEngine cut Applied Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Applied Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Applied Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Applied Therapeutics stock opened at $19.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $445.78 million, a P/E ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.93 and a 200-day moving average of $33.80. Applied Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $57.39.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.58). Equities analysts forecast that Applied Therapeutics will post -3.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Shoshana Shendelman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.17, for a total transaction of $482,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 569,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,313,898.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Leslie D. Funtleyder sold 13,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $317,083.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,006.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,539 shares of company stock worth $1,672,033. Company insiders own 31.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 269.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 27,083 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 885.8% in the first quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 591,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,336,000 after purchasing an additional 531,481 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 319.5% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 23,275 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 65.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 139,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,545,000 after purchasing an additional 55,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 31.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 7,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-001 that is in phase II clinical trials for treating diabetic cardiomyopathy, as well as is in phase I clinical trials to treat diabetic peripheral neuropathy.

