Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) Cut to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AQST. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wedbush reissued a buy rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.00.

AQST stock opened at $7.61 on Friday. Aquestive Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.41 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The stock has a market cap of $255.85 million, a P/E ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 3.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.15.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $21.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.14 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 91.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 9,188 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 8,172 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. 55.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery in the United States and internationally.

