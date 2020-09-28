Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) Given New $13.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $18.00 to $13.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 162.10% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aquestive Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.29.

Shares of AQST stock traded down $2.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.96. 218,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 893,493. The firm has a market cap of $255.85 million, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 3.73. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.81 and a 200 day moving average of $5.15.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $21.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.14 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AQST. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 57.3% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 91.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 9,188 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 8,172 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 55.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aquestive Therapeutics

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery in the United States and internationally.

