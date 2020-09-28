Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) vs. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARPO) Head to Head Review

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARPO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

51.9% of Aravive shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.3% of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 30.5% of Aravive shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.1% of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Aravive and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aravive $4.75 million 16.96 -$18.22 million ($1.57) -3.19 Aerpio Pharmaceuticals $20.16 million 2.94 -$23.27 million ($0.53) -2.66

Aravive has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Aerpio Pharmaceuticals. Aravive is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Aravive has a beta of 3.05, suggesting that its share price is 205% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aerpio Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.18, suggesting that its share price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Aravive and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aravive 0 1 6 0 2.86 Aerpio Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Aravive currently has a consensus price target of $28.75, indicating a potential upside of 473.85%. Given Aravive’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Aravive is more favorable than Aerpio Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Aravive and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aravive N/A -39.89% -32.63% Aerpio Pharmaceuticals N/A -7.69% -7.09%

Summary

Aravive beats Aerpio Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aravive Company Profile

Aravive, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. Its lead candidate is AVB-S6-500, a soluble Fc-fusion protein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, as well as for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer, and pancreatic cancer. The company was formerly known as Versartis, Inc. and changed its name to Aravive, Inc. in October 2018. Aravive, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing compounds for the treatment of ocular diseases and diabetic complications. The company's lead product candidate is razuprotafib, a small molecule activator of the Tie2 pathway, which completed the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy. It also develops ARP-1536, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic vascular complications; GB004, a selective stabilizer of hypoxia-inducible factor-1 alpha, which is in a Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and bispecific antibody for the treatment for wet age-related macular degeneration and DME through intravitreal injection. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration with Quantum Leap Healthcare Collaborative for the evaluation of razuprotafib in the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome in adult patients with moderate to severe COVID-19. The company is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

