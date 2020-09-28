ARC Resources Ltd (TSE:ARX) Declares $0.06 Oct 20 Dividend

ARC Resources Ltd (TSE:ARX) announced a oct 20 dividend on Tuesday, September 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Thursday, October 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th.

TSE:ARX opened at C$6.15 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$6.37 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.32. ARC Resources has a 52 week low of C$2.42 and a 52 week high of C$8.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.25.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.11) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$217.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$233.70 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that ARC Resources will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ARX. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$6.25 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$6.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$7.75 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.91.

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and holds interest in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Cardium properties in the Pembina area of Alberta.

