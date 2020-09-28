Arcblock Hits Market Capitalization of $9.60 Million (ABT)

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 27th. One Arcblock token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0974 or 0.00000893 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, IDEX, OKEx and LBank. Arcblock has a total market capitalization of $9.60 million and approximately $4.41 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Arcblock has traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Arcblock alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009189 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.44 or 0.00242321 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00098530 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00039498 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.28 or 0.01551711 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000246 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00192023 BTC.

Arcblock Profile

Arcblock launched on January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. Arcblock’s official website is www.arcblock.io . The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Arcblock Token Trading

Arcblock can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Cobinhood, DragonEX, CoinBene, Bibox, IDEX, Huobi, LBank, Bithumb, Gate.io, DDEX, Kucoin and BitMart. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arcblock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arcblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arcblock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arcblock and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.