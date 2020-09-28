ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Earns Buy Rating from Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. BofA Securities raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on ArcelorMittal from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ArcelorMittal presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.00.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

MT stock opened at $12.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.42 and a 200-day moving average of $10.77. ArcelorMittal has a 12-month low of $6.64 and a 12-month high of $18.89.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.40 billion. ArcelorMittal had a negative return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 7.07%. On average, research analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Luminus Management LLC lifted its stake in ArcelorMittal by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 2,697,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,165,000 after purchasing an additional 438,056 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 563.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,498,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,809,000 after buying an additional 2,121,991 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 440.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,680,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,035,000 after buying an additional 1,369,602 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ArcelorMittal by 74.3% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,177,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,631,000 after buying an additional 501,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the second quarter worth approximately $9,688,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.08% of the company’s stock.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through five segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.