ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Earns “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Societe Generale upgraded ArcelorMittal from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on ArcelorMittal from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ArcelorMittal in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a buy rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of MT stock opened at $12.09 on Thursday. ArcelorMittal has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $18.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.77.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.20. ArcelorMittal had a negative return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 7.07%. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.40 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that ArcelorMittal will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in ArcelorMittal by 43.3% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 562,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,030,000 after purchasing an additional 169,700 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 1,865.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 469,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,041,000 after buying an additional 445,915 shares in the last quarter. GWM Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,103,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the 2nd quarter worth $385,000. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC acquired a new position in ArcelorMittal during the second quarter worth $140,000. 5.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through five segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

