Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

ARNA has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $73.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arena Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Shares of ARNA stock opened at $73.69 on Friday. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $32.95 and a 12-month high of $74.64. The company has a quick ratio of 28.75, a current ratio of 28.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.94 and a 200-day moving average of $57.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 1.27.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.03) by $0.42. Arena Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5,727.22% and a negative return on equity of 31.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.24) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Arena Pharmaceuticals will post -7.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Amit Munshi sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total value of $3,505,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,048,275. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher Cabell sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $884,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 160,300 shares of company stock worth $10,964,562 over the last ninety days. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $6,925,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 745,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,323,000 after acquiring an additional 46,124 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 46,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 7,409 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 26.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 364,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,317,000 after acquiring an additional 75,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $890,000. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arena Pharmaceuticals

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include ralinepag (APD811), which is in Phase III trial to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; etrasimod (APD334) for ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease, as well as for atopic dermatitis and other indications; and Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal pain.

