Argus Boosts Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Price Target to $110.00

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) had its target price upped by Argus from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CTLT. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Catalent from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catalent from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Catalent from $62.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Catalent from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $96.78.

Get Catalent alerts:

Shares of NYSE CTLT opened at $81.98 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.23 and its 200 day moving average is $72.15. Catalent has a 52 week low of $31.04 and a 52 week high of $95.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.86, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.64.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $947.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.62 million. Catalent had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Catalent will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Grippo sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $201,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory T. Lucier sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $2,162,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CTLT. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Catalent by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 646.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 51.0% during the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of Catalent during the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Catalent during the second quarter valued at approximately $175,000.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

Read More: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.