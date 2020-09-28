Argus Lowers Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) to Hold

Argus lowered shares of Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. TheStreet downgraded Universal Technical Institute from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Universal Technical Institute from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Universal Technical Institute in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.46.

UTI stock opened at $5.27 on Friday. Universal Technical Institute has a 52-week low of $2.75 and a 52-week high of $9.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.65. The company has a market capitalization of $171.86 million, a PE ratio of -47.91 and a beta of 0.91.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.31). Universal Technical Institute had a negative return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 2.25%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Technical Institute will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kimberly J. Mcwaters sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.61, for a total transaction of $264,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 279,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,849,630.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly J. Mcwaters sold 5,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total value of $32,493.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 79,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,727.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,362 shares of company stock valued at $1,083,294 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UTI. Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Universal Technical Institute by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 3,220,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,509 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Universal Technical Institute during the 1st quarter worth $4,078,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Universal Technical Institute during the 1st quarter worth $2,504,000. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in Universal Technical Institute during the 1st quarter worth $1,626,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC boosted its position in Universal Technical Institute by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 430,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 221,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

