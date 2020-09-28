Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th.

Armada Hoffler Properties has increased its dividend by 16.7% over the last three years. Armada Hoffler Properties has a payout ratio of 95.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Armada Hoffler Properties to earn $1.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.1%.

NYSE AHH opened at $9.10 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.09 and its 200-day moving average is $9.68. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 12-month low of $6.40 and a 12-month high of $19.43. The company has a quick ratio of 14.47, a current ratio of 14.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $713.89 million, a P/E ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.67.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $39.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.06 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 12.27%. Equities analysts expect that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.88.

In related news, insider Michael P. O’hara purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.41 per share, with a total value of $104,100.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 98,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,023,865.14. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

