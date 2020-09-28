Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH) Plans $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th.

Armada Hoffler Properties has increased its dividend payment by 16.7% over the last three years. Armada Hoffler Properties has a payout ratio of 95.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Armada Hoffler Properties to earn $1.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.1%.

Get Armada Hoffler Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AHH opened at $9.10 on Monday. Armada Hoffler Properties has a twelve month low of $6.40 and a twelve month high of $19.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.09 and its 200 day moving average is $9.68. The company has a current ratio of 14.47, a quick ratio of 14.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $713.89 million, a PE ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.67.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.13). Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $39.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.06 million. Equities research analysts predict that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on AHH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.88.

In other Armada Hoffler Properties news, insider Michael P. O’hara bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.41 per share, for a total transaction of $104,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,865.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.