Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH) Plans $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th.
Armada Hoffler Properties has increased its dividend payment by 16.7% over the last three years. Armada Hoffler Properties has a payout ratio of 95.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Armada Hoffler Properties to earn $1.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.1%.
Shares of NYSE:AHH opened at $9.10 on Monday. Armada Hoffler Properties has a twelve month low of $6.40 and a twelve month high of $19.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.09 and its 200 day moving average is $9.68. The company has a current ratio of 14.47, a quick ratio of 14.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $713.89 million, a PE ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.67.
Several research firms have commented on AHH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.88.
In other Armada Hoffler Properties news, insider Michael P. O’hara bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.41 per share, for a total transaction of $104,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,865.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.
About Armada Hoffler Properties
Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.
