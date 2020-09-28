Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH) to Issue $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th.

Armada Hoffler Properties has increased its dividend payment by 16.7% over the last three years. Armada Hoffler Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 95.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Armada Hoffler Properties to earn $1.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.1%.

AHH stock opened at $9.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 14.47 and a quick ratio of 14.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.68. Armada Hoffler Properties has a fifty-two week low of $6.40 and a fifty-two week high of $19.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $713.89 million, a PE ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.67.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $39.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.06 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 12.27%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael P. O’hara bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.41 per share, for a total transaction of $104,100.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 98,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,865.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on AHH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Armada Hoffler Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.88.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

