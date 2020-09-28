Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH) to Issue $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th.
Armada Hoffler Properties has increased its dividend payment by 16.7% over the last three years. Armada Hoffler Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 95.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Armada Hoffler Properties to earn $1.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.1%.
AHH stock opened at $9.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 14.47 and a quick ratio of 14.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.68. Armada Hoffler Properties has a fifty-two week low of $6.40 and a fifty-two week high of $19.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $713.89 million, a PE ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.67.
In other news, insider Michael P. O’hara bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.41 per share, for a total transaction of $104,100.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 98,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,865.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have commented on AHH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Armada Hoffler Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.88.
About Armada Hoffler Properties
Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.
