Arqma Price Down 8.5% Over Last 7 Days (ARQ)

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. Over the last week, Arqma has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Arqma coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24. Arqma has a market capitalization of $61,418.25 and $97,294.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Arqma alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,881.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $359.11 or 0.03300336 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $230.95 or 0.02122508 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.54 or 0.00427704 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.67 or 0.00888401 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00011467 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00050611 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.39 or 0.00518260 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00011350 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Arqma Profile

ARQ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. It launched on June 15th, 2018. Arqma’s total supply is 12,618,678 coins and its circulating supply is 6,574,135 coins. Arqma’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arqma’s official website is arqma.com

Arqma Coin Trading

Arqma can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arqma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arqma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.