Artificial Life (OTCMKTS:ALIF) & Cornerstone OnDemand (OTCMKTS:CSOD) Head to Head Comparison

Artificial Life (OTCMKTS:ALIF) and Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Artificial Life and Cornerstone OnDemand’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Artificial Life N/A N/A N/A Cornerstone OnDemand -2.79% 51.03% 7.49%

82.7% of Cornerstone OnDemand shares are held by institutional investors. 18.0% of Artificial Life shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.2% of Cornerstone OnDemand shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Artificial Life and Cornerstone OnDemand’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Artificial Life N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Cornerstone OnDemand $576.52 million 3.95 -$4.05 million $1.17 30.22

Artificial Life has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cornerstone OnDemand.

Risk & Volatility

Artificial Life has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cornerstone OnDemand has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Artificial Life and Cornerstone OnDemand, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Artificial Life 0 0 0 0 N/A Cornerstone OnDemand 2 4 4 0 2.20

Cornerstone OnDemand has a consensus target price of $46.64, indicating a potential upside of 31.89%. Given Cornerstone OnDemand’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cornerstone OnDemand is more favorable than Artificial Life.

Summary

Cornerstone OnDemand beats Artificial Life on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Artificial Life Company Profile

Artificial Life, Inc. operates as a technology investment company. It operates content development studio, which implements custom solutions for smartphones and tablet devices. The company focuses on mobile and cross-platform applications and games. It is also involved in patent and technology licensing activities that specializes in intellectual property in the field of augmented reality technology and applications. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

Cornerstone OnDemand Company Profile

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities. The company also offers professional services, including application configuration, system integration, business process re-engineering, change management, and training. It serves business services, financial services, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, insurance, manufacturing, retail, and technology industries. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

