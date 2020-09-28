Arweave Trading Up 12% Over Last Week (AR)

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded 16.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. During the last seven days, Arweave has traded up 12% against the US dollar. One Arweave coin can currently be bought for about $3.87 or 0.00035402 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Arweave has a total market cap of $129.35 million and $4.05 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001432 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00042437 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005211 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006813 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $506.38 or 0.04628309 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009151 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00056921 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00033420 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002114 BTC.

About Arweave

Arweave is a coin. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org . The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave

Buying and Selling Arweave

Arweave can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

