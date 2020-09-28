Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on AHT. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $2.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. DA Davidson raised Ashford Hospitality Trust from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $1.10 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ashford Hospitality Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.59.

AHT stock opened at $1.55 on Friday. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $34.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.78, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $20.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.68.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($20.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.78) by ($16.07). Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 178.46% and a negative net margin of 33.04%. The business had revenue of $43.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.04 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ashford Hospitality Trust will post -26.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Benjamin J. Md Ansell purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.85 per share, for a total transaction of $38,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 87,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,030. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Benjamin J. Md Ansell purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.92 per share, for a total transaction of $146,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,634.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 70,000 shares of company stock worth $234,900 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 167,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 510,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 29,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 358,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 30,888 shares during the last quarter.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing opportunistically in the hospitality industry in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

