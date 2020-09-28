ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company.

ASBFY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Investec raised ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th.

Shares of ASBFY traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $23.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,206. The company has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.14. ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $18.02 and a fifty-two week high of $35.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.01.

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

