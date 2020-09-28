At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $15.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of At Home have outperformed its industry so far this year. Strong demand and persistent rollout of its omni-channel initiatives along with improved inventory management, recent sales trends and strategic initiatives are encouraging. Also, solid store opening strategy, continued enhancement of marketing strategies and optimization of brand awareness are likely to drive the stock higher in the near term. Notably, margins in second-quarter fiscal 2021 surged strongly given lower occupancy costs, depreciation expenses and distribution center costs. Estimates for the current year have moved up over the past 30 days, depicting analysts’ optimism over its prospects. However, coronavirus-related woes, higher marketing and advertising expenses, increased occupancy costs, jump in preopening expenses due to new store openings are concerns.”

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BofA Securities upgraded At Home Group from an underperform rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded At Home Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on At Home Group from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on At Home Group from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a hold rating on shares of At Home Group in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. At Home Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.88.

HOME stock opened at $14.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $908.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.21. At Home Group has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $23.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.74.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.10. At Home Group had a positive return on equity of 14.74% and a negative net margin of 35.75%. The firm had revenue of $515.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that At Home Group will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other At Home Group news, CEO Lewis L. Bird III sold 20,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $417,540.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lewis L. Bird III bought 3,477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.31 per share, for a total transaction of $49,755.87. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,477 shares in the company, valued at $521,985.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 283,332 shares of company stock worth $6,136,912 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of At Home Group in the first quarter worth $36,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of At Home Group by 11.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 8,288 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of At Home Group in the first quarter worth $279,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of At Home Group in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of At Home Group by 43.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,361,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 414,769 shares during the period. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décors, holiday accessories, home organization products, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

